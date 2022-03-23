Maj Invest Holding A S Acquires 14,905 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Maj Invest Holding A S raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 631,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,905 shares during the quarter. Lam Research accounts for about 7.4% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Maj Invest Holding A S’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $454,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 111,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,509,000 after purchasing an additional 24,641 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 57.3% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 270,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,195,000 after purchasing an additional 98,641 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its holdings in Lam Research by 18.3% in the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 6,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Lam Research by 4.4% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 79.4% in the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total value of $413,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total value of $7,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,237 shares of company stock valued at $7,838,989 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LRCX. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $790.00 to $775.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $597.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $719.30.

LRCX traded down $1.18 on Wednesday, reaching $545.58. The company had a trading volume of 19,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,969. The company has a fifty day moving average of $571.16 and a 200-day moving average of $607.91. The company has a market capitalization of $76.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $466.06 and a one year high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.07. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.03 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 32.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.69%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

