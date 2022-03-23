Maj Invest Holding A S Sells 160,951 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Maj Invest Holding A S cut its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,261,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 160,951 shares during the period. Aflac makes up about 4.0% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Maj Invest Holding A S’s holdings in Aflac were worth $248,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Aflac by 4.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,737,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,467,000 after purchasing an additional 336,753 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Aflac by 1.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,887,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,835,000 after purchasing an additional 80,008 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Aflac by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,316,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,603,000 after purchasing an additional 125,775 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Aflac by 8.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,118,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,716,000 after purchasing an additional 321,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Aflac by 1.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,894,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,002,000 after purchasing an additional 69,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Aflac in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.38.

AFL stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.46. 2,453,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,490,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.31. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $49.34 and a 12 month high of $66.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.93.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 19.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $1,206,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 22,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $1,469,967.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,244,765. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

