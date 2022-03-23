Manhattan Scientifics (OTCMKTS:MHTX) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.01

Shares of Manhattan Scientifics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHTX – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.02. Manhattan Scientifics shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 265,312 shares changing hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02.
About Manhattan Scientifics (OTCMKTS:MHTX)
