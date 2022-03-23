Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.67.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. CIBC lowered shares of Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MFC opened at $20.95 on Wednesday. Manulife Financial has a 1 year low of $17.66 and a 1 year high of $22.22. The firm has a market cap of $40.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.78.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.14 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Manulife Financial will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

