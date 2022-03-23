Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Members Trust Co

Members Trust Co lessened its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,376 shares during the period. Members Trust Co’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bray Capital Advisors increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 21,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 21,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MPC traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.46. The company had a trading volume of 4,611,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,406,349. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.19 and a fifty-two week high of $81.39. The company has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.24 and its 200 day moving average is $68.15.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $35.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.79 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total transaction of $398,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $364,613.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MPC shares. StockNews.com raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Cowen boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet raised Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

