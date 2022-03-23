MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $551.40 Million

Equities research analysts expect MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) to report $551.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for MarineMax’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $510.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $593.80 million. MarineMax posted sales of $523.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MarineMax will report full year sales of $2.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.37 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MarineMax.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.48. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $472.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. MarineMax’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

HZO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of MarineMax from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of MarineMax from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, Director Hilliard M. Eure sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $72,144.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 4,690 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $277,085.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,200 shares of company stock valued at $367,541. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HZO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of MarineMax by 453.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 17,484 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in MarineMax by 25.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in MarineMax by 121.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 11,746 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in MarineMax during the third quarter worth about $2,099,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in MarineMax by 12.3% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 46,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

HZO stock opened at $46.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. MarineMax has a 1 year low of $40.64 and a 1 year high of $70.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.53.

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

