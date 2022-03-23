Marpai (MRAI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Marpai stock opened at $2.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Marpai has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $6.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marpai in the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marpai in the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marpai in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marpai in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Marpai in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.43% of the company’s stock.

Marpai Inc is an AI-driven health tech company transforming third party administration in the self-funded market. Marpai Inc is based in TAMPA, Fla.

