mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.27

mdf commerce inc. (TSE:MDF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.27 and traded as low as C$3.39. mdf commerce shares last traded at C$3.44, with a volume of 107,345 shares changing hands.

MDF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of mdf commerce from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Desjardins lowered shares of mdf commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.00 target price on shares of mdf commerce in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, mdf commerce has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$11.70.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.50. The company has a market cap of C$149.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03.

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include e-commerce, strategic sourcing, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplaces.

