Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.95

Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.95 and traded as high as $10.00. Meggitt shares last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 1,100 shares changing hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.47.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.97.

Meggitt Plc is a holding company, which engages in the designs and manufacture of components and sub-systems for aerospace, defence, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems; Meggitt Control Systems; Meggitt Polymers and Composites; Meggitt Sensing Systems; and Meggitt Equipment Group.

