Members Trust Co Acquires 9,068 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Members Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 377,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,068 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.0% of Members Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Members Trust Co owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $35,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $763,000. Callan Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 14,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $954,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 39,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after buying an additional 4,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.85. 7,863,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,103,210. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $85.32 and a 52-week high of $96.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.94.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.159 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

