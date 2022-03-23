Members Trust Co Acquires New Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Members Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GIS. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 28,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co lifted its stake in General Mills by 0.4% during the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 40,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.9% in the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 18,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.60.

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $97,727.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total transaction of $997,684.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,992 shares of company stock worth $2,057,303 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GIS traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.23. 7,659,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,972,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.62. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $69.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.79 and its 200 day moving average is $64.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.52.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

