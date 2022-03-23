Members Trust Co Has $864,000 Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Members Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Members Trust Co’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% in the third quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. 42.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $5.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $351.83. 70,454,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,684,383. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $307.39 and a 12 month high of $408.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $348.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $371.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.434 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.