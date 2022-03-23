MenaPay Price Tops $0.0013 (MPAY)

MenaPay (MPAY) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One MenaPay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MenaPay has a market cap of $170,443.03 and approximately $3.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MenaPay has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MenaPay Profile

MenaPay (MPAY) is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MenaPay is www.menapay.io . The official message board for MenaPay is medium.com/menapay

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

Buying and Selling MenaPay

