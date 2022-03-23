Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mercantile Bank Corporation serves businesses and consumers across Grand Rapids and Kent County with a full range of mortgage, lending, deposit and checking products and services in a friendly, hometown banking environment. “

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of Mercantile Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

NASDAQ:MBWM opened at $37.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Mercantile Bank has a 52 week low of $28.51 and a 52 week high of $40.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.59 million, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.62.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $45.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.50 million. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 13.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mercantile Bank will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lonna Wiersma sold 2,214 shares of Mercantile Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total value of $85,061.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert T. Worthington sold 3,000 shares of Mercantile Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total transaction of $114,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,214 shares of company stock valued at $278,592. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBWM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Mercantile Bank by 241.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Mercantile Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Mercantile Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Mercantile Bank by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

