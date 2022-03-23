Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,872,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,651,000 after purchasing an additional 12,948,754 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,461,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687,973 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832,086 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,399,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368,622 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $162,108,000. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on MRK. Citigroup lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.88.

Shares of MRK stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.49. 252,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,770,259. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $91.40. The company has a market cap of $203.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The company had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.70%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

