Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Aegon Asset Management UK PLC

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC lowered its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 357,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,940 shares during the quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $27,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 11,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 14,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 7,673 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 94,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,204,000 after buying an additional 7,820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of MRK stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $79.85. 466,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,770,259. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $91.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 26.02%. The company had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 53.70%.

MRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $98.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.88.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.