Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 116.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, David J Yvars Group acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.73. 8,451,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,693,462. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $201.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.45. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 26.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.70%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRK. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.88.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

