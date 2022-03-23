Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Shares of Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at 1.94, but opened at 1.90. Meta Materials shares last traded at 1.92, with a volume of 5,053 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CTO Jonathan Waldern sold 171,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of 1.85, for a total transaction of 317,149.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is 1.77 and its 200 day moving average price is 3.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMAT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in Meta Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Meta Materials by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Meta Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Meta Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT)

Meta Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of functional materials. Its technology platform enables global brands to deliver products to customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. The company was founded by George Palikaras and Themos Kallos on August 15, 2011 and is headquartered in Dartmouth, Canada.

