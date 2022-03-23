Metallic Minerals (CVE:MMG) Stock Price Down 6%

Metallic Minerals Corp. (CVE:MMG – Get Rating) was down 6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.40. Approximately 96,345 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 135,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

The company has a market capitalization of C$53.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 14.74 and a quick ratio of 10.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.40.

Metallic Minerals Corp. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for silver, gold, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Keno silver project covering an area of 166 square kilometers located in the Keno Hill silver district, Yukon Territory, Canada.

