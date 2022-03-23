Metallic Minerals (CVE:MMG) Stock Price Down 6%

Metallic Minerals Corp. (CVE:MMG – Get Rating) was down 6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.40. Approximately 96,345 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 135,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.
The company has a market capitalization of C$53.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 14.74 and a quick ratio of 10.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.40.
About Metallic Minerals (CVE:MMG)
Featured Articles
- FreightCar America Finally Gets On Track
- J. Jill, Inc Is Not Ready To Rally Back Up The Hill
- Is FedEx Worth The Risk?
- Nike Leads Dow 30 Higher, More Upside Could Be Ahead
- DocuSign CEO Bets Big On Company’s Future
Receive News & Ratings for Metallic Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metallic Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.