Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Position Lifted by Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 119,184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Methanex makes up approximately 1.9% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Methanex were worth $4,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Methanex during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Methanex by 404.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Methanex by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Methanex during the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MEOH traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.27. 41,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,387. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.99. Methanex Co. has a 12 month low of $29.61 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.13). Methanex had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Methanex Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is 8.42%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MEOH shares. Raymond James set a $52.00 price target on Methanex and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group set a $35.00 price target on Methanex and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised Methanex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

