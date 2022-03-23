MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Acquired by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Stolper Co raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Stolper Co now owns 29,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 13,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MET traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,799,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,060,733. The company has a market cap of $57.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.21 and a fifty-two week high of $72.55.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $20.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $3,996,478.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MET shares. UBS Group raised their target price on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on MetLife in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on MetLife in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.29.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

