M&F Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MFBP) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.05

M&F Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFBP – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.05 and traded as high as $7.25. M&F Bancorp shares last traded at $7.25, with a volume of 315 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.28.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from M&F Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th.

M&F Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Mechanics and Farmers Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in North Carolina. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits; checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

