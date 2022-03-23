MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Price Target Raised to $73.00

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

MGEE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGE Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered MGE Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on MGE Energy from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ MGEE opened at $76.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.25. MGE Energy has a 1-year low of $69.23 and a 1-year high of $82.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.45.

MGE Energy ( NASDAQ:MGEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $162.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.00 million. MGE Energy had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 10.42%. Equities research analysts expect that MGE Energy will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.387 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.90%.

In related news, Director James L. Possin purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.05 per share, for a total transaction of $28,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James G. Berbee purchased 1,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $79,875.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,598 shares of company stock valued at $117,891 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in MGE Energy by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 46,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in MGE Energy by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 63,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,739,000 after acquiring an additional 12,785 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in MGE Energy by 245.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 13,335 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MGE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in MGE Energy by 145.0% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 26,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 15,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

