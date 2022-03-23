Michael L. Speiser Sells 750,000 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $166,635,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
SNOW opened at $224.96 on Wednesday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.29 and a 12 month high of $405.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $255.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $308.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.67 and a beta of 1.71.
Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $435.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $390.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $360.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Snowflake from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.63.
About Snowflake (Get Rating)
Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.
