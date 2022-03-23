Michael L. Speiser Sells 750,000 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $166,635,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SNOW opened at $224.96 on Wednesday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.29 and a 12 month high of $405.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $255.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $308.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.67 and a beta of 1.71.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $435.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $390.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $360.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Snowflake from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.63.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

