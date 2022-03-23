Milestone Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:MIST)

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 2,042 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 8,778% compared to the average volume of 23 call options.

MIST opened at $5.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.90 million, a PE ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 3.45. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.98 and a twelve month high of $8.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MIST. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 885,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,869,000 after acquiring an additional 34,157 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $649,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 13,063.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 25,996 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 850,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 147,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. Its lead product candidate etripamil, is a novel, potent and short-acting calcium channel blocker that designed as a rapid-onset nasal spray to be self-administered by patients. It develops etripamil to treat paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia (PSVT), atrial fibrillation (AF), and rapid ventricular rate, and other cardiovascular indications.

