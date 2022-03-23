MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Hits One Day Volume of $122,624.00

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 23rd. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market cap of $168.04 million and approximately $122,624.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be bought for about $15.52 or 0.00036948 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 12.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MimbleWimbleCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $129.76 or 0.00308879 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00011002 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005532 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001445 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.58 or 0.00753568 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000053 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000100 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,825,802 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MimbleWimbleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MimbleWimbleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MimbleWimbleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.