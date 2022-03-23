Minoan Group (LON:MIN) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.04

Minoan Group Plc (LON:MIN – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.04 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.90 ($0.01). Minoan Group shares last traded at GBX 0.93 ($0.01), with a volume of 350,000 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.03 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.04. The company has a market cap of £5.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 5.68.

Minoan Group Company Profile (LON:MIN)

Minoan Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, creates, develops, and manages luxury hotels and resorts. The company was formerly known as Loyalward Group Plc and changed its name to Minoan Group Plc in June 2005. Minoan Group Plc was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

