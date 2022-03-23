Mirrored Netflix (mNFLX) Price Reaches $423.43 on Major Exchanges

Mirrored Netflix (mNFLX) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 23rd. One Mirrored Netflix coin can currently be purchased for approximately $423.43 or 0.01000081 BTC on exchanges. Mirrored Netflix has a market capitalization of $6.96 million and $325,452.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mirrored Netflix has traded up 14.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mirrored Netflix Coin Profile

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 16,430 coins. Mirrored Netflix’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Netflix is mirror.finance

Mirrored Netflix Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Netflix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Netflix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

