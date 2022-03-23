Mirrored Twitter Price Up 10.9% This Week (mTWTR)

Mirrored Twitter (mTWTR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. Over the last week, Mirrored Twitter has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar. Mirrored Twitter has a total market cap of $6.09 million and approximately $632,383.00 worth of Mirrored Twitter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Twitter coin can now be bought for approximately $42.07 or 0.00099368 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002363 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00048359 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,954.72 or 0.06978606 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,288.80 or 0.99879641 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00044519 BTC.

Mirrored Twitter Profile

Mirrored Twitter’s total supply is 144,836 coins. The official website for Mirrored Twitter is mirror.finance . Mirrored Twitter’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored Twitter is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored Twitter Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Twitter directly using U.S. dollars.

