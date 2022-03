Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.64

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.64 and traded as high as $15.23. Mitsubishi Estate shares last traded at $14.97, with a volume of 38,929 shares.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MITEY. Citigroup upgraded Mitsubishi Estate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mitsubishi Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.82. The company has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Property, Residential, International, Investment Management, Architectural Design and Engineering; and Real Estate Services, and Other. The Commercial Property segment includes office building, retail facility, outlet mall, logistics facility, hotel, and airport operations.

