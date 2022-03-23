Mizuho Begins Coverage on Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Assembly Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.02.

ASMB opened at $2.09 on Tuesday. Assembly Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $4.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day moving average of $2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $100.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.77.

Assembly Biosciences ( NASDAQ:ASMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.09. Equities analysts forecast that Assembly Biosciences will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Assembly Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 185.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,703 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 27,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. 52.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses on two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.

