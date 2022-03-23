MKD Wealth Coaches LLC Sells 2,090 Shares of iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners ETF (BATS:SLVP)

MKD Wealth Coaches LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners ETF (BATS:SLVP – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the quarter. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners ETF were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $399,000. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners ETF by 4,445.0% during the 3rd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 132,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 129,527 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,128,000.

iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.66. The company had a trading volume of 48,628 shares. iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $9.34 and a 52 week high of $12.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.22.

