MKD Wealth Coaches LLC Takes Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

MKD Wealth Coaches LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 800 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Stryker accounts for 0.3% of MKD Wealth Coaches LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.09.

NYSE:SYK traded down $11.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $255.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,777,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,580. The company has a market capitalization of $96.45 billion, a PE ratio of 49.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $255.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.02. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $229.10 and a 52 week high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.36%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

