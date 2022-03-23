Modiv Inc’s (NYSE:MDV) Quiet Period Will End on March 23rd

Modiv’s (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, March 23rd. Modiv had issued 40,000 shares in its IPO on February 11th. The total size of the offering was $1,000,000 based on an initial share price of $25.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

NYSE:MDV opened at $17.31 on Wednesday. Modiv has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $89.99.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.0958 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

Modiv Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust which acquires, owns and manages single-tenant net-lease industrial, retail and office real estate. Modiv Inc is based in NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.

