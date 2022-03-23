Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBRX opened at $1.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.10. Moleculin Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $4.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 245,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 8,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 174.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 24,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.09% of the company’s stock.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatments for highly resistant cancers and viruses. Its clinical stage drugs include Annamycin, an Anthracycline being studied for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and WP1066, an Immune/Transcription Modulator targeting brain tumors, pancreatic cancer, and AML.

