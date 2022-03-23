Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hello Group Inc. provides mobile social and entertainment platform primarily in China. Hello Group Inc., formerly known as Momo Inc., is based in BEIJING. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Momo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup cut Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $13.60 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Momo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

Shares of MOMO opened at $7.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Momo has a 52-week low of $4.47 and a 52-week high of $16.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.44.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOMO. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Momo during the third quarter worth approximately $8,262,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Momo by 69.9% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,041,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,063,000 after purchasing an additional 428,247 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Momo by 12.9% during the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,284,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,753,000 after purchasing an additional 374,449 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Momo by 15.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 958,495 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,087,000 after purchasing an additional 129,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Momo during the first quarter worth approximately $3,130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. The platform includes Momo mobile application and related features, functionalities, tools and services that are provided to users, customers and platform partners. It offerings includes live video, value added and mobile game services.

