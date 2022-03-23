Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Moncler from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Moncler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of MONRY remained flat at $$55.59 on Wednesday. 238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271. Moncler has a 12 month low of $47.60 and a 12 month high of $80.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.75.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

