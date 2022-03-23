Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos Sells 30,018 Shares of AgileThought Inc (NASDAQ:AGIL)

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos trimmed its stake in AgileThought Inc (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 87,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,018 shares during the quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ holdings in AgileThought were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AgileThought during the third quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AgileThought during the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AgileThought during the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AgileThought during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of AgileThought during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,876,000. Institutional investors own 23.52% of the company’s stock.

Get AgileThought alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AgileThought from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

AgileThought stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $4.50. 49,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.71. AgileThought Inc has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $36.13.

AgileThought Company Profile (Get Rating)

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. was formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The Company intends to focus on Mexican target businesses (or nonMexican target businesses with a significant presence in Mexico).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AgileThought Inc (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AgileThought Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgileThought and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.