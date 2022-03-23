Morgan Stanley Cuts General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target to $50.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Nomura Instinet reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $56.00 target price (down previously from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut General Motors from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on General Motors from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on General Motors from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.82.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $44.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $64.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. General Motors has a 52 week low of $39.75 and a 52 week high of $67.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.29.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,087,969.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $923,124.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,980 shares of company stock worth $2,014,149. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GM. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 218,225.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,682,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $802,201,000 after purchasing an additional 13,676,219 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $711,435,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 295.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,074,338 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $469,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034,872 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,168,238 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,175,936,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 14.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,039,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,210,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891,781 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

