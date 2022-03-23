Morgan Stanley Cuts Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target to $60.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Plug Power from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $44.00 to $27.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.48.

Plug Power stock opened at $27.25 on Tuesday. Plug Power has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 9.94 and a current ratio of 10.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.88. The company has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of -33.23 and a beta of 1.54.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $161.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.79 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 91.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 78,965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 26,160 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 522.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 172,187 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,371,000 after buying an additional 144,533 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,200,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $372,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 229,855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,870,000 after purchasing an additional 79,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

