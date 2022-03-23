Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,128 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.6% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 12.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.9% during the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 12,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 3,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total transaction of $1,814,023.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $1,860,734.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,461 shares of company stock worth $7,060,891. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $94.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $76.00 and a 12 month high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.87%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MS shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.76.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

