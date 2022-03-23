Morgan Stanley Raises Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Price Target to 280.00

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from 270.00 to 280.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on EQNR. Bank of America upgraded Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. BNP Paribas cut Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Equinor ASA from 245.00 to 300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bernstein Bank lowered shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.97.
NYSE EQNR traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.82. 186,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,563,811. The stock has a market cap of $119.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.66. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $18.44 and a 52 week high of $36.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter worth about $551,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Channing Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. 5.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.
