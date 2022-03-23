Morgan Stanley Raises Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Price Target to 280.00

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from 270.00 to 280.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on EQNR. Bank of America upgraded Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. BNP Paribas cut Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Equinor ASA from 245.00 to 300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bernstein Bank lowered shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.97.

NYSE EQNR traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.82. 186,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,563,811. The stock has a market cap of $119.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.66. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $18.44 and a 52 week high of $36.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.67. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter worth about $551,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Channing Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. 5.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

