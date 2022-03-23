MSC Industrial Direct (MSM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 30th. Analysts expect MSC Industrial Direct to post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $848.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect MSC Industrial Direct to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE MSM opened at $80.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. MSC Industrial Direct has a twelve month low of $74.20 and a twelve month high of $96.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.04.

In other news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 15,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total value of $1,275,032.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 432,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,790,000 after purchasing an additional 237,520 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 108.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 9,736 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 24.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 353.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 60,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after purchasing an additional 47,240 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.71.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

