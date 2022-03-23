mStable USD (MUSD) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $226,309.00

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. In the last seven days, mStable USD has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. One mStable USD coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002374 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. mStable USD has a market cap of $41.26 million and approximately $226,309.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,258.66 or 0.99909097 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00065821 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001311 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00022149 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00014901 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000792 BTC.

mStable USD Coin Profile

MUSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org . The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling mStable USD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy mStable USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

