Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.67.

NYSE MWA opened at $13.09 on Tuesday. Mueller Water Products has a one year low of $11.89 and a one year high of $17.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.38.

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $272.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

In related news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $65,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MWA. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment is involved in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

