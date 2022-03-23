Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Myomo, Inc. is a commercial stage medical robotics company. It offers expanded mobility which suffering from neurological disorders and upper limb paralysis. The company develops and markets the MyoPro(R) product line of lightweight, non-invasive, powered arm braces to restore function in the paralyzed or weakened arms and hands of individuals. Myomo, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge,Massachusetts. “

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of Myomo from $34.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

NYSEAMERICAN MYO opened at $4.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.10. Myomo has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $14.35.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.03). Myomo had a negative net margin of 74.85% and a negative return on equity of 71.00%. Equities research analysts predict that Myomo will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MYO. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Myomo by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 601,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,120,000 after acquiring an additional 253,804 shares during the period. Must Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Myomo by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 461,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 17,856 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new stake in Myomo during the 3rd quarter worth $1,784,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Myomo by 91,945.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 98,382 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Myomo during the 2nd quarter worth $510,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living.

