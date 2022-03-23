NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
NNVC opened at $2.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.87. NanoViricides has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $7.86.
