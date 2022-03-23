Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $40.27 and last traded at $40.27. Approximately 1,538 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,716,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.59.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NTRA shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Natera from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Natera from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Natera to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Natera from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.67.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 4.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.30.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.59 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 75.43% and a negative return on equity of 90.55%. Natera’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.89) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Natera news, Director Roelof Botha bought 153,000 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $5,006,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $154,101.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,445 shares of company stock worth $4,412,264. Insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Natera by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,079,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $474,337,000 after acquiring an additional 355,574 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Natera in the fourth quarter valued at about $379,131,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Natera by 30.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,055,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $340,514,000 after purchasing an additional 718,619 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in Natera by 8.8% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,862,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $207,527,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Natera by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,829,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $170,887,000 after buying an additional 204,621 shares during the period.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

