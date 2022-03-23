Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Trading Down 3.2%

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) traded down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $40.27 and last traded at $40.27. 1,538 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,716,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.59.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Natera from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Natera to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Natera from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Cowen reduced their target price on Natera from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Natera from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.67.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 4.99.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.24). Natera had a negative return on equity of 90.55% and a negative net margin of 75.43%. The firm had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.89) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Natera news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $37,269.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roelof Botha purchased 153,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $5,006,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,445 shares of company stock valued at $4,412,264 in the last three months. 10.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the first quarter valued at about $264,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Natera by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC boosted its position in Natera by 118.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 15,632 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 8,487 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Natera during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $350,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Natera during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $326,000.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

