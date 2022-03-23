National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $71.92. National HealthCare shares last traded at $71.57, with a volume of 29,530 shares traded.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of National HealthCare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.56%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of National HealthCare by 555.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of National HealthCare by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of National HealthCare during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,013,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of National HealthCare by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of National HealthCare during the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.03% of the company’s stock.
About National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)
National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.
